Denmark Inflation Eases To 1.8%

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation eased somewhat in June from a 9-month high in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 1.8 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 2.2 percent increase in May.

The lower inflation in June compared to May is due, among other things, to the fact that renting holiday homes has increased less in price between May and June this year compared to the same period last year, the agency said.

Utility costs, including electricity, grew 4.1 percent annually in June, quicker than the 3.8 percent increase a month ago.

The annual price growth in transportation charges decelerated to 1.2 percent from 1.8 percent. Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages rose at a slower rate of 0.6 percent.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, softened to 1.3 percent from 1.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat for the second straight month in June.