Denmark Inflation Remains Stable In June

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation held steady in June after rising to a 5-month high in the previous month, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.

The consumer price index rose 1.9 percent year-over-year in June, the same as in May.

The annual price growth in transportation moderated to 4.5 percent from 5.3 percent, while that in clothing and footwear accelerated to 2.3 percent from 0.1 percent. Inflation based on housing and utilities rose slightly to 0.5 percent from 0.4 percent, while the deflation in food and non-alcoholic beverages deepened to 0.9 percent from 0.3 percent.

Excluding energy and unprocessed food, core inflation climbed to 2.3 percent from 2.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.2 percent versus a 0.6 percent increase in the prior month.