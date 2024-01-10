Denmark Inflation Rises Slightly To 0.7%

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased somewhat in December to the highest level in three months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index rose 0.7 percent year-over-year in December, following a 0.6 percent increase in November.

The slightly higher inflation in December compared to last month was mainly due to price changes for electricity and fuel, the agency said.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, nonetheless eased to 2.6 percent from 3.0 percent.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages increased by 2.2 percent, while transportation costs dropped by 0.1 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices were down 0.5 percent in December, after a 0.3 percent decrease in November.