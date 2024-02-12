Denmark Inflation Rises To 1.2%, Highest In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - Denmark's consumer price inflation increased further in January to the highest level in five months, data from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

The consumer price index rose 1.2 percent year-over-year in January, following a 0.7 percent increase in December.

Further, this was the highest inflation since August 2023, when prices had risen 2.4 percent.

Costs for services were 4.0 percent more expensive in January compared to last year, mainly due to price increases in rent and restaurant and cafe visits.

Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew by 2.2 percent, while those for goods dropped by 1.6 percent amid falling prices for electricity and gas.

Core inflation, which excludes energy and unprocessed food, meanwhile eased somewhat to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rebounded 0.9 percent in January versus a 0.5 percent decrease in December.