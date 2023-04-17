Denmark Producer Price Inflation Eases To 25-Month Low

(RTTNews) - Denmark's producer price inflation fell further in March to the lowest level in just over two years, driven mostly by a significant decrease in the cost of energy supply, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Producer prices climbed 3.8 percent year-over-year in March, much slower than the 8.3 percent increase in February.

Further, this was the weakest rate of growth since February 2021, when it was 3.1 percent.

The price index for energy supply slumped 36.1 percent annually in March, while those for raw material extraction and industry together grew 6.3 percent.

Domestic market prices rose 4.7 percent in March compared to last year and foreign market prices registered an increase of 2.6 percent.

On a monthly basis, overall producer prices dropped 0.5 percent in March, following a 0.3 percent fall in the prior month.

Data also showed that import price inflation moderated to 3.5 percent in March from 7.4 percent a month ago.