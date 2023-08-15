Denmark Q2 GDP Growth Eases To 0.2%

(RTTNews) - The Danish economy expanded at a slower pace in the second quarter as maritime transport, utilities, and trade in particular contributed negatively, preliminary data from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product advanced 0.2 percent sequentially in the June quarter, following a 0.6 percent rise in the first quarter. Moreover, the economy grew for the third successive quarter.

The overall positive growth was driven by the upturn in the pharmaceutical industry and the public sector, while maritime transport, utilities, and trade in particular dampened GDP growth, the agency said.

Employment increased 0.3 percent in the second quarter compared to the previous three-month period.

The final data for the first quarter will be published by the statistical office on August 31.