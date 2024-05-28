|
28.05.2024 10:15:07
Denmark Retail Sales Fall In April
(RTTNews) - Danish retail sales decreased for the second straight month in April, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.
Retail sales fell 0.6 percent month-on-month in April, after a 0.1 percent drop in March.
The total decrease reflects a relatively small decrease in all product groups, the agency said.
Sales of food and other groceries declined 0.3 percent over the month, and those of other consumer goods slid by 0.7 percent. Clothing sales were 1.6 percent lower.
On a yearly basis, retail sales growth eased sharply to 0.2 percent in April from 3.2 percent in the prior month.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen weiter Belastungsfaktor: US-Indizes schließen tiefer -- ATX und DAX zum Handelsende kaum bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwach
Der heimische Markt wies am Donnerstag kaum eine Veränderung aus. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt schloss daneben ebenfalls nur minimal höher. In den USA übernahmen die Bären das Ruder. An den Börsen Asiens ging es am Donnerstag weiter nach unten.