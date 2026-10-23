Netop Solutions Aktie
WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125
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23.10.2026 11:00:20
Denmark Retail Sales Rebound 0.4%
(RTTNews) - Danish retail sales increased in September after falling in the previous month, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Friday.
Retail sales rose 0.4 percent month-on-month in September, reversing a revised 0.3 percent decrease in August.
Sales of household equipment, furniture, and building materials showed an expansion of 2.5 percent, and 1.8 percent more sales were seen for consumer electronics. Meanwhile, there were 2.7 percent fewer sales at liquid fuel filling stations, and those at pharmacies and retail stores in personal care products decreased 0.9 percent.
Annually, retail sales growth improved to 4.4 percent in September from 3.9 percent in the prior month.
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