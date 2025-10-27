Netop Solutions Aktie

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

27.10.2025 08:54:54

Denmark Retail Sales Remain Stagnant In September

(RTTNews) - Danish retail sales showed a flat change in September after rising in the previous two months, preliminary figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Monday.

Retail sales stayed unchanged in September, after a 0.3 percent increase in August.

Sales of food and other groceries declined 1.1 percent over the month, and clothing sales were 0.1 percent lower. On the other hand, demand for consumer goods rose 0.9 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales growth accelerated to 3.5 percent from 2.6 percent.

Total retail sales for the July-September period were 0.5 percent higher than in the previous three-month period, the agency said.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil -- Asiens Börsen letztlich im Plus -- Nikkei mit Rekordhoch -- Feiertag in Hongkong
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt kommen am Mittwoch kaum vom Fleck. Die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte in Fernost verbuchten am Mittwoch teilweise große Gewinne.
