Denmark Trade Surplus Grows In December

(RTTNews) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus increased in December as exports rose faster than imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.

The total trade surplus rose to DKK 32.8 billion in December from DKK 27.7 billion in the previous month.

Exports climbed 3.4 percent monthly in December, and imports were 0.5 percent higher.

The goods trade surplus also increased to DKK 19.9 billion in December from DKK 19.2 billion in the prior month. Both goods exports and imports grew by 3.6 percent.

The surplus in the services trade climbed to DKK 12.9 billion in December from DKK 8.5 billion in November. Exports registered a monthly growth of 3.2, while imports slid by 3.6 percent.

Data also showed that the current account surplus rose to DKK 36.3 billion in December from DKK 31.2 billion in the previous month.

During the year 2023, the overall trade surplus of the country shrank to DKK 271.3 billion from DKK 314.2 billion in 2022.