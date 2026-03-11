Netop Solutions Aktie

Netop Solutions für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

11.03.2026 09:15:32

Denmark Trade Surplus Shrinks In January

(RTTNews) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased in January as exports fell faster than imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Wednesday.

The total trade surplus dropped to DKK 31.2 billion in January from DKK 35.2 billion in the previous month.

Exports of goods and services fell 5.9 percent monthly, and imports were 4.7 percent lower. Shipments of goods alone plunged 6.9 percent, and inflows of goods fell by 2.9 percent.

Data also showed that the current account surplus of the country decreased to DKK 35.4 billion in January from DKK 39.7 billion in December.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen überwiegend fester
Anleger am heimischen sowie deutschen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Mittwoch zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen ziehen zur Wochenmitte mehrheitlich an.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

