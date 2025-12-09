Netop Solutions Aktie

WKN: 676686 / ISIN: DK0010288125

09.12.2025 14:37:25

Denmark Trade Surplus Shrinks In October

(RTTNews) - Denmark's foreign trade surplus decreased in October as exports fell amid an increase in imports, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Tuesday.

The total trade surplus dropped to DKK 28.1 billion in October from DKK 34.1 billion in the previous month.

Exports of goods and services fell 2.6 percent monthly in October, while imports were 0.8 percent higher.

The goods trade surplus shrank to DKK 26.0 billion in October from DKK 31.7 billion in the prior month. Exports slid 3.8 percent over the month, while imports increased by 1.9 percent.

Similarly, the services trade surplus dropped to DKK 2.1 billion from DKK 2.4 billion in September.

Data also showed that the current account surplus of the country was DKK 32.9 billion in October, down from DKK 38.9 billion in the previous month.

