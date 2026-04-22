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22.04.2026 09:32:15

Dutch Consumer Confidence Weakest Since February 2023

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer confidence worsened further in April to the lowest level in over two years, largely due to a more negative assessment of the economic climate, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The consumer confidence index dropped to -44 in April from -30 in March. A similar reading was last seen in February 2023.

Moreover, the indicator in April was well below the 20-year average of -11 points, and this was the second-largest drop since the start of the statistics in April 1986.

Households were more pessimistic about the economy in April than in March as the economic climate sub-indicator declined from -54 to -72. The outlook regarding the economic situation over the coming twelve months also deteriorated.

The sub-index for willingness to buy weakened to -26 from -15. Consumers also considered the time for making major purchases in April to be less favorable than in March, the survey said.

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