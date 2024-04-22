Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
22.04.2024 08:53:44
Dutch Consumers Slightly Less Negative In April
(RTTNews) - Dutch consumers remained less pessimistic in April as their opinions about the economic climate and willingness to buy improved somewhat, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.
The consumer confidence index rose to -21 in April from -22 in March. However, the indicator in April was well below the 20-year average of -10 points.
Among its components, the economic climate index stood at -34 in April versus -35 in February, indicating that households were slightly less pessimistic about the economy.
Similarly, the indicator for willingness to buy rose marginally to -13 in April from -14 in the prior month. Consumers found the time for making major purchases to be just as unfavourable as in March.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErholung setzt sich fort: ATX stabil -- DAX nahe 18.000er Marke -- Märkte in Asien mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich stabil, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeitweise die Marke von 18.000 Punkten zurückerobert. Am Dienstag tendieren die asiatischen Indizes derweil in unterschiedliche Richtungen.