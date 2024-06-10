10.06.2024 08:48:47

Dutch Industrial Output Falls Further

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' industrial output continued to decline in April, though at a slower pace compared to the previous month, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

Industrial production dropped 3.5 percent year-on-year in April, after a 5.1 percent decrease in March. Production has been falling since July 2023.

Among sectors, the industry for repair and installation of machines declined the most by 38.2 percent, followed by the transport segment with a 14.0 percent slump.

On a monthly basis, industrial production increased by 0.4 percent in April.

Industry producers were less negative in May than in April. Manufacturers were mainly more positive about the expected activity.

