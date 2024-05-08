Dutch Industrial Output Falls Most Since June 2020

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' industrial output declined at the fastest pace in more than three-and-a-half years in March, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

Industrial production dropped 6.0 percent year-on-year in March, much faster than the 2.8 percent decrease in the previous month. Production has been falling since April 2023.

Further, this was the steepest contraction since June 2020, when production had fallen 7.5 percent.

Among sectors, the industry for repair and installation of machines declined the most by 15.5 percent, followed by the transport segment with a 13.4 percent slump.

On a monthly basis, industrial production slid by 1.5 percent in March.

Industry producers were less negative in April than in March. Manufacturers were mainly more positive about expected activity and less negative about their order portfolio.