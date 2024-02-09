Dutch Industrial Production Decline Softens In December

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' industrial production continued its declining trend at the end of the year, though at the slowest pace in ten months, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.

Industrial production dropped 3.2 percent year-on-year in December, following a 9.4 percent plunge in November. Production has been falling since January 2023.

Among sectors, the electrical and electronic equipment industry declined the most by 14.3 percent, while the metal products industry logged a positive growth of 2.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, industrial production has expanded by 6.8 percent since November.

Industry producers were less negative in January than in December, as they were mainly less negative about the order book.