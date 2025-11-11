|
11.11.2025 08:42:49
Dutch Inflation Confirmed At 3.1%
(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased slightly as initially estimated in October, the latest data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.
Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.1 percent in October, slower than the 3.3 percent rise in September. That was in line with the flash data published on October 31.
The slowdown in inflation was partly driven by clothing prices, which grew only 0.4 percent versus a 2.7 percent increase in September. Inflation based on housing and utilities moderated to 4.3 percent in October from 4.7 percent in September. Meanwhile, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a stable rate of 4.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent, as estimated.
Data also showed that the EU measure of inflation held steady at 3.0 percent in October, confirming the flash data.
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX und DAX am Dienstag in Grün -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Sowohl der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt präsentieren sich am Dienstag etwas fester. Der Der US-Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Dienstag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. An den Märkten in Fernost ging es schließlich in verschiedene Richtungen.