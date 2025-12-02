Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1378
 EUR
-0,0003
-0,03 %
02.12.2025 08:21:23

Dutch Inflation Eases To 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased in November to the lowest level in three months, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.9 percent in November, slower than the 3.1 percent rise in September.

Inflation based on food, beverages, and tobacco moderated to 3.1 percent from 3.8 percent, and the annual price growth in energy, including motor fuels, softened to 0.9 percent from 2.1 percent. Data showed that services inflation slowed to 4.3 percent from 4.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent.

The EU measure of inflation was 2.6 percent in November, down from 3.0 percent in October.

07:22 Commerzbank-Depot: In diese US-Aktien hat das Finanzhaus im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
01.12.25 Die Top 20 der größten europäischen Banken
01.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.12.25 November 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
30.11.25 KW 48: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

ATX und DAX vor wenig bewegtem Start -- Asiens Märkte zurückhaltend
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften sich am Dienstag zunächst kaum verändert zeigen. Anleger in Fernost wagen sich derweil nicht recht aus ihrer Deckung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

