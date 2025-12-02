Dutch Inflation Eases To 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Dutch consumer price inflation eased in November to the lowest level in three months, preliminary figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 2.9 percent in November, slower than the 3.1 percent rise in September.

Inflation based on food, beverages, and tobacco moderated to 3.1 percent from 3.8 percent, and the annual price growth in energy, including motor fuels, softened to 0.9 percent from 2.1 percent. Data showed that services inflation slowed to 4.3 percent from 4.5 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.8 percent.

The EU measure of inflation was 2.6 percent in November, down from 3.0 percent in October.