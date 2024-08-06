Dutch Inflation Unrevised At 1-Year High Of 3.7%

(RTTNews) - Dutch inflation accelerated to the highest level in one year, as initially estimated in July, the latest estimate from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

Consumer prices logged an annual increase of 3.7 percent in July, faster than June's 3.2 percent. That was in line with the flash data published on July 31.

Further, this was the highest inflation rate since July 2023, when prices had risen 4.6 percent.

The upward trend in inflation was largely driven by a 5.5 percent rise in housing rents. Higher tobacco costs also drove the rise in inflation.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages accelerated somewhat to 1.2 percent from 1.0 percent. Meanwhile, motor fuel costs increased at a slower rate of 1.5 percent in July versus a 10.2 percent surge in June.

Inflation based on the Harmonised Index of Consumer Prices, or HICP, rose marginally to 3.5 percent from 3.4 percent in June, as estimated.