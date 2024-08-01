Dutch Manufacturing Sector Deteriorates In July

(RTTNews) - The Dutch manufacturing activity contracted in July amid a renewed decline in new orders, the survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The Nevi Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 49.2 in July from 50.7 in the previous month. Any score below 50 indicates contraction in the sector.

A fresh decline in new orders led firms to reduce both production volumes and stocks, the survey said. New export orders also declined due to weak client demand from abroad.

Output fell at the quickest pace this year so far due to weaker demand and adverse weather conditions.

On the price front, input price inflation accelerated to the highest level since December 2022, linked to higher wage, raw material, and shipping costs. Meanwhile, selling price inflation eased to the lowest level in three months.

On a positive note, manufacturing employment increased, and expectations towards future output brightened.

Elsewhere, retail sales in the Netherlands declined 0.7 percent annually in June, reversing 2.4 percent growth in May. Further, this was the first fall since February 2023, the Central Bureau of Statistics said.