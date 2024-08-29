Dutch Producers Less Negative In August

(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained less pessimistic in August, as they were particularly less negative about the order portfolio and stocks of finished products, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index rose to-1.9 in August from -2.7 in July.

Further, the latest score was slightly below the long-term average of -1.3.

Producers were less negative about their order position and finished goods inventories in August, the survey said. Meanwhile, they were more positive about expected production in the coming three months.

The survey revealed that confidence increased most among manufacturers in the wood and building materials industry.