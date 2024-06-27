Dutch Producers Less Negative In June

(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained less pessimistic in June, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.

The producer sentiment index rose to -2.4 in June from -2.8 in May.

Nonetheless, the latest score was still below the long-term average of -1.3.

Manufacturers were mainly more positive about the expected production in the next three months, and they were less negative about the stocks of finished products, the survey said. Meanwhile, their assessment of the order's position was more negative.

Manufacturers in the electrical and machinery industries were the most positive in June, and the increase was greatest among producers of the textile and clothing industries.

During April, manufacturing production in the Dutch industry was 3.5 percent lower compared to last year.