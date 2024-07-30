30.07.2024 08:28:56

Dutch Producers More Pessimistic In July

(RTTNews) - Confidence among manufacturers in the Netherlands remained slightly more pessimistic in July as they were more negative about stocks of finished products, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Tuesday.

The producer sentiment index dropped to -2.7 in July from -2.4 in June.

Further, the latest score was still below the long-term average of -1.3.

Manufacturers were more negative about stocks of finished products. However, they were more positive about expected business activity, the survey said. Their assessment of the order's position hardly changed.

Confidence deteriorated in half of the major industrial sectors. However, manufacturers in the electrical and machinery industries were again the most positive in July.

