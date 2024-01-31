Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
31.01.2024 07:46:58
Dutch Retail Sales Growth Improves
(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' retail sales expanded at a faster pace in December, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days grew 4.2 percent annually in December, after a 3.2 percent increase in November. Sales have been rising since March 2021.
The annual sales growth in non-food products accelerated to 2.6 percent in December from 1.2 percent in the prior month. Meanwhile, sales of non-food products rose at a slightly slower pace of 4.6 percent versus 4.8 percent in November.
Nonetheless, online retail sales were 1.2 percent lower compared to last year.
On an unadjusted basis, retail turnover gained 1.9 percent annually in December.
During the whole year 2023, total retail sales grew almost 6.0 percent compared to 2022.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Sitzung: NASDAQ vorbörslich stark -- ATX freundlich -- DAX pendelt um Nulllinie -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneins
An der Wall Street werden am Donnerstag vorbörslich unterschiedliche Vorzeichen beobachtet. Der heimische Markt präsentiert sich höher, während der deutsche Leitindex leicht seine Richtung sucht. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten am Donnerstag indes in unterschiedliche Richtungen.