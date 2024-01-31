Dutch Retail Sales Growth Improves

(RTTNews) - The Netherlands' retail sales expanded at a faster pace in December, according to data published by the Central Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

Retail turnover adjusted for shopping days grew 4.2 percent annually in December, after a 3.2 percent increase in November. Sales have been rising since March 2021.

The annual sales growth in non-food products accelerated to 2.6 percent in December from 1.2 percent in the prior month. Meanwhile, sales of non-food products rose at a slightly slower pace of 4.6 percent versus 4.8 percent in November.

Nonetheless, online retail sales were 1.2 percent lower compared to last year.

On an unadjusted basis, retail turnover gained 1.9 percent annually in December.

During the whole year 2023, total retail sales grew almost 6.0 percent compared to 2022.