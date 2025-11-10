Estonia Trade Gap Widens In September

(RTTNews) - Estonia's foreign trade deficit increased in September from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Monday.

The trade deficit rose to EUR 292 million in September from EUR 246 million in the same month last year. In August, the trade gap was EUR 244 million.

Exports were 4.0 percent higher on a year-on-year basis in September, and imports showed an increase of 6.0 percent.

Exports to EU countries surged by 11.0 percent, but exports to non-EU countries fell by 16.0 percent.

The main commodities imported in September were agricultural products and food preparations, electrical equipment, and transport equipment, the agency said. There were more dispatches of electrical equipment to Sweden, while greater exports of transport equipment to Ireland and Lithuania were seen in September.