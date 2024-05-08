Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
08.05.2024 09:09:34
Estonian Inflation Eases To 3-Year Low
(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in April to the lowest level in three years, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.
The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in April, slower than March's 3.9 percent increase.
Further, this was the lowest inflation since April 2021, when prices had risen 1.9 percent.
Prices for clothing and footwear grew 3.2 percent annually in April, but slower than the 3.6 percent rise in the prior month.
Costs for recreation and leisure were 4.2 percent more expensive compared to last year, while housing costs dropped by 5.3 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent in April after rising 0.4 percent in March.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX freundlich -- DAX markiert neuen Rekord über 18.600-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Aktienmärkte mehrheitlich mit positiver Tendenz
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich am Donnerstag im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex hält weiter Kurs auf neue Allzeithochs. Die asiatischen Börsen verbuchten am Donnerstag vermehrt Gewinne.