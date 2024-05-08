Estonian Inflation Eases To 3-Year Low

(RTTNews) - Estonia's consumer price inflation eased for the third straight month in April to the lowest level in three years, preliminary figures from Statistics Estonia showed on Wednesday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.8 percent year-over-year in April, slower than March's 3.9 percent increase.

Further, this was the lowest inflation since April 2021, when prices had risen 1.9 percent.

Prices for clothing and footwear grew 3.2 percent annually in April, but slower than the 3.6 percent rise in the prior month.

Costs for recreation and leisure were 4.2 percent more expensive compared to last year, while housing costs dropped by 5.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.9 percent in April after rising 0.4 percent in March.