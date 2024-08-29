|
29.08.2024 07:28:53
European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Economic Confidence Data Due
(RTTNews) - Economic confidence from the euro area and flash inflation from Germany are due on Thursday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association is scheduled to release Europe's new car registrations data for July.
In the meantime, retail sales and household consumption from Norway and final GDP and retail sales from Sweden are due.
At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes flash consumer and harmonized prices for August. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 2.4 percent from 2.8 percent in July. Also, economic confidence survey results are due from Sweden.
At 4.00 am ET, final GDP data is due from Poland. The statistical office is expected confirm 1.5 percent sequential growth in the second quarter.
At 5.00 am ET, the European Commission is set to issue euro area economic sentiment survey data. Economists forecast the confidence index to remain unchanged at 95.8 in August.
At 8.00 am ET, Destatis publishes Germany's flash consumer and harmonized prices for August. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.1 percent, down from 2.3 percent in July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX schließt im Plus -- DAX knackt Allzeithoch und geht stabil ins Wochenende -- Börsen in Asien letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt verbuchte am Freitag Gewinne. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt endete der Handel hingegen nach einem neuen Rekord im Bereich der Nulllinie. Die US-Börsen notieren am Freitag uneins. Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Freitag in Kauflaune.