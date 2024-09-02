European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final factory Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI data is due. The index is forecast to rise to 52.1 in August from 51.0 in July.

At 3.45 am ET, S&P Global publishes Italy's manufacturing PMI survey results. Economists forecast the PMI to rise to 48.0 in August from 47.4 a month ago.

At 3.50 am ET, France's HCOB manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The final PMI is seen at 42.1 in August, in line with flash estimate, and down from 44.0 in July.

At 3.55 am ET, S&P Global is slated to issue Germany's factory PMI survey results. The initial estimate showed that the manufacturing PMI dropped to a five-month low of 42.1 from 43.2 in the prior month.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due. The final PMI reading is seen at 45.6 in August, down from 45.8 in July.

At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes UK manufacturing PMI survey results. The index is set to match the flash estimate of 52.5 in August compared to 52.1 in July.

