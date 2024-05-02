02.05.2024 07:47:29

European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Due

(RTTNews) - Final factory Purchasing Managers' survey from the euro area is the major report due on Thursday.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office is scheduled to issue Swiss consumer prices and retail sales figures. Inflation is seen at 1.1 percent in April, up from 1.0 percent in March. Sales are forecast to grow 0.2 percent annually in March, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in February.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI survey results are due. The factory PMI is expected to fall to 51.3 in April from 51.4 in March.

At 3.45 am ET, manufacturing PMI survey results are due from Italy. Economists forecast the index to fall slightly to 50.3 in April from 50.4 in March.

At 3.50 am ET, France's final factory PMI data is due. The final reading is seen at 44.9 in April, unchanged from the flash estimate.

At 3.55 am ET, final PMI data is due from Germany. The index is expected to rise to 42.2 in April, in line with flash estimate, from 41.9 in March.

At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final manufacturing PMI data is due. The April score is expected to match the flash estimate of 45.6 compared to 46.1 in March.

Nachrichten

