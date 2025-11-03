03.11.2025 08:08:43

European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Factory PMI Due

(RTTNews) - Factory purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.30 am ET, the Federal Statistical Office publishes Swiss consumer prices for October. Inflation is forecast to rise to 0.3 percent from 0.2 percent in September.

At 3.15 am ET, Spain's manufacturing PMI survey data is due. The indicator is forecast to rise to 51.8 in October from 51.5 in September.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's factory PMI data is due. Economists expect the index to climb to 49.3 in October from 49.0 in the previous month.

At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's final PMI data. The manufacturing PMI is seen at 48.3, in line with flash estimate.

At 3.55 am ET, final manufacturing PMI is due from Germany. The preliminary estimate showed that the index rose to 49.6 in October from 49.5 in September. At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone final factory PMI survey results are due. The final PMI is forecast to match the flash estimate of 50.0, up from 49.8 in September.

At 4.30 am ET, S&P Global is slated to release UK final manufacturing PMI data. The initial estimate showed that the index hit a one-year high of 49.6 in October compared to 46.2 in the previous month.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.11.25 Oktober 2025: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
02.11.25 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
02.11.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Oktober 2025: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
01.11.25 Oktober 2025: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
01.11.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt geben im Dienstagshandel nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Dienstag abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen