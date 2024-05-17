|
17.05.2024 07:43:51
European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final Inflation Data Due
(RTTNews) - Final inflation data from the euro area is the top economic news due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.30 am ET, Switzerland's Federal Statistical Office publishes quarterly industrial production data for the first quarter.
At 3.00 am ET, final inflation figures are due from Austria. Inflation is seen at 3.5 percent in April, unchanged from the flash estimate and down from 4.1 percent in March. At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area final inflation data for April. The flash estimate showed that inflation held steady at 2.4 percent in April and core inflation slowed to 2.7 percent from 2.9 percent in March.
