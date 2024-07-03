European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Final PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final composite Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area are due on Wednesday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.

At 3.15 am ET, services Purchasing Managers' survey data is due from Spain. The index is expected to fall to 56.5 in June from 56.9 in May.

At 3.45 am ET, Italy's services PMI data is due. Economists forecast the services indicator to ease to 53.9 in June from 54.2 a month ago.

At 3.50 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's final composite PMI data. The flash estimate showed that the composite index fell to 48.2 in June from 48.9 in May.

At 3.55 am ET, Germany's final PMI survey results are due. The final composite index is seen at 50.6 in June, unchanged from the flash estimate and down from 52.4 in May.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global releases Eurozone final PMI survey data. The final composite index is forecast to drop to 50.8 in June, as initially estimated, from 52.2 in May.

Half an hour later, UK final S&P Global services PMI survey results are due. The services PMI is seen at 51.2 in June, unchanged from the preliminary estimate, and down from 52.9 in the previous month.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to release euro area producer prices for May. Economists expect producer prices to fall 0.1 percent on month, following a 1.0 percent decrease in April.