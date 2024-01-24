European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Composite PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash composite Purchasing Managers' results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to issue France composite Purchasing Managers' survey results. Economists forecast the composite PMI to rise to 45.2 in January from 44.8 in the prior month.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's composite PMI survey data is due. The composite index is expected to 47.8 in January from 47.4 in December.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to publish Eurozone composite PMI data. The composite index is seen at 48.0 in January, up from 47.6 in December.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS composite PMI data is due. Economists forecast the PMI to rise slightly to 52.2 in January from 52.1 in the previous month.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry publishes Industrial Trends survey data for January. The index is forecast to remain unchanged at -23 percent.