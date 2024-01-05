European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation from the euro area and house prices from the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, UK Halifax house price data is due. House prices are forecast to rise 0.1 percent on month in December, slower than the 0.5 percent rise in November.

In the meantime, Destatis is slated to issue Germany's retail sales for November. Sales are expected to drop 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.1 percent increase in October.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's construction Purchasing Managers' survey results are due.

At 4.00 am ET, consumer price data is due from Poland.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P/CIPS construction PMI survey data for December is due. The index is expected to climb to 46.0 from 45.5 in November.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat publishes euro area flash inflation figures. Inflation is expected to advance to 3.0 percent in December from 2.4 percent in November.

Also, Italy's Istat releases flash consumer and harmonized prices for December.