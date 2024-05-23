European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France flash composite PMI data for May. The composite PMI is forecast to rise to 51.0 from 50.5 in the previous month.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the composite indicator to climb to 51.0 in May from 50.6 in the prior month.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is scheduled to release euro area flash composite PMI survey data. The composite output index is seen at 52.0 in May, up from 51.7 in April.

At 4.30 am ET, UK S&P Global composite PMI data is due. The composite PMI is forecast to fall slightly to 54.0 in May from 54.1 a month ago.

At 10.00 am ET, Eurozone flash consumer confidence survey data is due. Economists expect the index to improve to -14.0 in May from -14.7 in April.