European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Flash PMI Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are the top economic news due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics publishes UK retail sales and public sector finance data. Retail sales are forecast to fall 0.1 percent month-on-month in October, in contrast to the 0.5 percent rise in September. The budget deficit is seen narrowing to GBP 15.2 billion from GBP 20.2 billion in September. In the meantime, Statistics Norway releases GDP data for the third quarter.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release business confidence survey data. The manufacturing sentiment index is forecast to fall to 100 in November from 101 in October.

At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France flash composite PMI data. The composite indicator is forecast to rise to 48.1 in November from 47.7 in October.

At 3.30 am ET, Germany's flash composite PMI survey results are due. Economists forecast the composite output index to climb to 53.7 in November from 53.9 in the prior month.

At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is slated to release Eurozone flash PMI survey data. The composite output index is seen at 52.5 in November, unchanged from October.

Half an hour later, S&P Global issues UK flash composite PMI data. Economists expect the composite index to fall to 51.8 in November from 52.2 in the previous month.