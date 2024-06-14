|
14.06.2024 07:16:26
European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due
(RTTNews) - Foreign trade from the euro area and final consumer prices from France are the top economic news due on Friday.
At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Sweden publishes consumer price data for May. Inflation is forecast to ease to 3.5 percent from 3.9 percent in April.
At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is slated to issue final consumer prices and harmonized consumer price data. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation held steady at 2.2 percent in May.
At 4.00 am ET, Italy's foreign trade data is due. The trade surplus is seen at EUR 4.25 billion in April compared to EUR 4.34 billion in March.
Half an hour later, the Bank of England is scheduled to issue Inflation Expectations survey results.
At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to publish euro area foreign trade data for April. Economists forecast the trade surplus to fall to EUR 15.7 billion from EUR 24.1 billion in March.
