European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Foreign Trade Data Due

(RTTNews) - Foreign trade and labor cost from the euro area and final inflation figures from Italy are the top economic news due on Monday.

At 2.30 am ET, producer price data is due from Switzerland. Prices are forecast to edge up 0.1 percent on month in August after remaining flat in July.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is slated to release final inflation data. Consumer price inflation is forecast to ease to 1.1 percent in August, as initially estimated, from 1.3 percent in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is scheduled to issue euro area external trade and labor cost reports. The trade surplus is forecast to decline to EUR 14.9 billion in July from EUR 22.3 billion in June.