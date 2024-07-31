European Economic News Preview: Eurozone Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Flash inflation from the euro area and unemployment from Germany are the top economic news due on Wednesday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's import prices and unemployment data. Import prices are expected to rise 0.5 percent annually in June, in contrast to the 0.4 percent fall in May.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is set to issue flash consumer and harmonized prices for July. Consumer price inflation is seen at 2.4 percent in July, up from 2.2 percent in June.

At 3.55 am ET, the Federal Labor Agency publishes Germany's unemployment data for July. The jobless rate is expected to remain unchanged at 6.0 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, industrial turnover data is due from Italy.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area flash harmonized inflation data. Economists expect inflation to ease to 2.8 percent in July from 2.9 percent in June. In the meantime, Italy's flash consumer and harmonized prices figures are due. Consumer price inflation is expected to rise to 1.2 percent in July from 0.8 percent in June.