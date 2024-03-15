European Economic News Preview: France Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final consumer price inflation figures are due from France on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 3.00 am ET, foreign trade from Norway and unemployment figures from Sweden are due.

At 3.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to issue final consumer and harmonized prices figures for February. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation softened to 2.9 percent from 3.1 percent in January.

At 4.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office releases industrial output for January. Production is forecast to grow 2.0 percent annually, in contrast to the 0.7 percent fall in December.

At 5.00 am ET, Italy's ISTAT publishes final consumer and harmonized prices for February.

At 6.00 am ET, retail sales figures are due from Italy. Sales are expected to advance 0.2 percent in January, in contrast to the 0.1 percent drop in December.