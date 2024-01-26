European Economic News Preview: German Consumer Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Consumer sentiment from Germany and France are due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, the market research group GfK is scheduled to issue Germany's consumer confidence survey data. The forward-looking sentiment index is forecast to improve to -24.5 in February from -25.1 in January.

In the meantime, retail sales and household consumption figures from Norway and foreign trade and unemployment from Sweden are due.

At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases consumer sentiment data for January. The confidence indicator is seen at 90, up from 89 in December.

At 3.00 am ET, quarterly unemployment data is due from Spain. The jobless rate is forecast to rise marginally to 11.9 percent in the fourth quarter from 11.8 percent in the third quarter.

At 4.00 am ET, the European Central Bank is slated to issue monetary aggregates for December. M3 is expected fall 0.7 percent annually, following a 0.9 percent drop in November.