European Economic News Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Data Due
(RTTNews) - Business sentiment from Germany is the top economic news due on Monday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.
At 2.00 am ET, Statistics Norway releases unemployment data for July.
At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE is set to issue producer price figures for July. Prices had decreased 3.5 percent annually in June.
At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank releases the minutes of the monetary policy meeting held on August 19.
At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is slated to issue Germany's business confidence survey results for August. The sentiment index is expected to fall to 86.5 from 87.0 in the prior month.
In the meantime, unemployment data is due from Poland. The jobless rate is forecast to rise slightly to 5.0 percent in July from 4.9 percent in June.
