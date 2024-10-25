|
European Economic News Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Data Due
(RTTNews) - Business confidence from Germany and monetary aggregates from the euro area are the top economic news due on Friday.
At 2.45 am ET, France's consumer confidence survey data is due. Economists expect the confidence index to fall slightly to 94 in October from 95 in the previous month.
At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases unemployment and producer prices. The jobless rate is expected to climb to 11.4 percent in the third quarter from 11.27 percent in the second quarter.
At 4.00 am ET, the ifo Institute is slated to release Germany's business confidence survey data. The business climate index is forecast to climb to 85.6 in October from 85.4 in the prior month.
In the meantime, the European Central Bank publishes monetary aggregates data for September. Economists expect Eurozone M3 to advance 2.9 percent annually.
At 8.00 am ET, Russia's central bank is slated to announce interest rate decision. The bank is widely expected to hike its key rate by 100 basis points to 20.00 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFokus weiter auf Berichtssaison: Dow und NASDAQ schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX geht mit Aufschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich wenig bewegt -- Märkte in Asien schließen mehrheitlich höher
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt wagten sich am Freitag aus ihrer Deckung. Der deutsche Leitindex kam kaum vom Fleck. Die US-Börsen fanden vor dem Wochenende keine gemeinsame Richtung. Derweil präsentierten sich die Börsen in Fernost mit uneinheitlicher Tendenz.