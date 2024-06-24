European Economic News Preview: German Ifo Business Confidence Due

(RTTNews) - Business sentiment survey data from Germany is the only major economic report due on Monday.

At 3.00 am ET, the Czech Statistical Office is slated to release business sentiment data for June.

At 4.00 am ET, Germany's ifo business confidence survey data is due. The business sentiment index is forecast to rise to 89.7 in June from 89.3 in the previous month. In the meantime, retail sales data is due from Poland.

At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is slated to release Industrial Trends survey data. The order book balance is forecast to improve to -26 percent in June from -33 in May.