European Economic News Preview: German ZEW Economic Confidence Data Due

(RTTNews) - Economic sentiment survey from Germany is the only major report due on Tuesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 5.00 am ET, Germany's ZEW economic confidence survey results are due. The index is forecast to fall to 17.2 in September from 19.2 in the previous month.

In the meantime, ECB board member Elizabeth McCaul is set to speak at an event organized by the bank in Frankfurt, Germany.

Also, consumer prices figures are due from Croatia. Prices had increased 2.2 percent annually in June.