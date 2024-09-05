European Economic News Preview: Germany Factory Orders Data Due

(RTTNews) - Factory orders and construction Purchasing Managers' survey results from Germany and retail sales from Eurozone are the top economic news due on Thursday.

At 1.45 am ET, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs is scheduled to issue Swiss unemployment data for August. The jobless rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 2.5 percent.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is set to release Germany's factory orders data for July. Economists expect manufacturing orders to fall 1.6 percent on month, in contrast to the 3.9 percent increase in June.

At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's construction PMI data for August.

At 4.30 am ET, the UK S&P Global construction PMI survey results are due. The index is expected to fall to 54.6 in August from 55.3 in July.

At 5.00 am ET, Eurostat is slated to issue Eurozone retail sales figures for July. Economists expect sales to gain 0.1 percent on month, reversing a 0.3 percent fall in June.