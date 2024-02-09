European Economic News Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final inflation data from Germany is the only major economic report due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.00 am ET, industrial production figures are due from Finland.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's final consumer price data for January. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation softened to 2.9 percent from 3.7 percent in December.

In the meantime, Statistics Norway releases consumer price figures for January. Economists forecast inflation to soften to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent in December.

Also, household spending, industrial output, orders and household consumption figures are due from Sweden.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to release industrial output for December. Output is expected to climb 0.8 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.5 percent decrease in November.