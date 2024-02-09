|
09.02.2024 06:10:07
European Economic News Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due
(RTTNews) - Final inflation data from Germany is the only major economic report due on Friday, headlining a light day for the European economic news. At 1.00 am ET, industrial production figures are due from Finland.
At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to publish Germany's final consumer price data for January. The initial estimate showed that consumer price inflation softened to 2.9 percent from 3.7 percent in December.
In the meantime, Statistics Norway releases consumer price figures for January. Economists forecast inflation to soften to 4.6 percent from 4.8 percent in December.
Also, household spending, industrial output, orders and household consumption figures are due from Sweden.
At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is scheduled to release industrial output for December. Output is expected to climb 0.8 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.5 percent decrease in November.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen uneins - teils neue Allzeithochs -- ATX geht mit Abschlägen ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt etwas tiefer -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich - kein Handel in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte am letzten Handelstag der Woche Verluste, während der deutsche Leitindex ebenfalls leicht nachgab. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneins. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen.