European Economic News Preview: Germany Final Inflation Data Due

(RTTNews) - Final inflation figures from Germany and Italy are the major economic reports due on Friday.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for July. The statistical office is expected to confirm 2.3 percent consumer price inflation for July.

In the meantime, consumer and producer prices reports are due from Norway. Economists forecast consumer price inflation to rise to 2.8 percent in July from 2.6 percent in June.

Also, industrial production and household consumption figures are due from Sweden.

At 3.00 am ET, Swiss consumer sentiment survey results for the third quarter is due.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office publishes final inflation figures. Consumer price inflation is seen at 1.3 percent in July, in line with flash estimate, and up from 0.8 percent in June.