European Economic News Preview: Germany Industrial Output Data Due

(RTTNews) - Industrial production from Germany is the top economic news due on Wednesday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.

At 2.00 am ET, Destatis is scheduled to issue Germany's industrial production data for March. Output is expected to fall 0.6 percent on month, in contrast to the 2.1 percent rise in February.

In the meantime, industrial output data from Norway is due.

Half an hour later, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office publishes preliminary industrial output data for March. Economists expect output to drop 5.3 percent annually, reversing a 1.8 percent rise in February.

At 3.00 am ET, Spain's statistical office INE releases industrial production for March.

At 3.30 am ET, Sweden's central bank announces its monetary policy decision. The bank is expected to cut its benchmark rate by a quarter point to 3.75 percent.

At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office ISTAT is set to issue retail sales data for March. Economists expect retail sales to grow 0.2 percent after rising 0.1 percent in February.